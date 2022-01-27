iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 1,960.0% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,960.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 13,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,978. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the last quarter.

