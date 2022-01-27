iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 1,960.0% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,960.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 13,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,978. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
