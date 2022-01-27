iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 55.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

IBTG remained flat at $$24.85 on Thursday. 19,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.