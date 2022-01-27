iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Gap Down to $122.91

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.91, but opened at $120.15. iShares Micro-Cap ETF shares last traded at $120.08, with a volume of 195 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

