iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.45

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 617250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

