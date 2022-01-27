iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 98.7% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.60. 83,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,044. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 118,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter.

