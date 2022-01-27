iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.08

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 2750211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 72,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

