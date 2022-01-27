iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.87

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.87 and last traded at $71.10, with a volume of 7553118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,491,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 124,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 45,522 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.