iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.04

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 291254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 93,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

