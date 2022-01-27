iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.84 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

