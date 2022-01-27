iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

