iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.24. 31,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,779. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

