iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.82. 486,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,354,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.