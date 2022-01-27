iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $165,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $440.50. The company had a trading volume of 454,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,182. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.49 and its 200 day moving average is $454.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

