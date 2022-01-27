iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,463 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $172,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 229,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,833. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

