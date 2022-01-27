iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $73.98. 6,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,776. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

