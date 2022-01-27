iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.