iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.37. 211,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

