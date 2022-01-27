iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,087 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $50,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 739,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 763,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $96.96 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.54.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

