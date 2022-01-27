iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 548,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,963,332 shares.The stock last traded at $34.34 and had previously closed at $34.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.