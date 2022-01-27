Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $468,324.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Isiklar Coin

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

