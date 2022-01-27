Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.08. 85,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.10%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

