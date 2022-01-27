Italo Price Hits $0.0004 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Italo has a market cap of $6,454.61 and $23.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 57.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.50 or 0.06603897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.20 or 0.99991745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.