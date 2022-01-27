Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.47. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

