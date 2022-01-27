Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Iteris has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23. Iteris has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.77.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iteris by 46.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Iteris by 41.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Iteris by 1,234.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iteris by 147.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

