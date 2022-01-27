Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 1,181,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,860,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

