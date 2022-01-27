ITM Power (LON:ITM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $240.20

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240.20 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 244.53 ($3.30), with a volume of 1436142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.62).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.32) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 532.63 ($7.19).

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 385.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 420.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -48.73.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

