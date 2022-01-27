IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.03. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 258,474 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.66.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

