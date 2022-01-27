J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 722.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.90. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.24%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

