J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 284 ($3.83).

SBRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.71) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.32) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.11) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 293.10 ($3.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 289.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

