Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.