Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JHG stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

