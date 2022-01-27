Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JCYGY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.