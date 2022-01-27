Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 681.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. 8,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.10.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

