JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €23.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €23.60 ($26.82) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.09) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.50 ($25.57).

EPA DEC traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching €21.76 ($24.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.61 and a 200 day moving average of €22.92. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a one year high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

