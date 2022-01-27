Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,800 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.50) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,740.82 ($23.49).

PRU opened at GBX 1,264.30 ($17.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,304.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,394.71. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.52.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

