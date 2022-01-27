Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GasLog Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GasLog Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 220.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.