Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MonotaRO Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MonotaRO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

MONOY opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.29. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

