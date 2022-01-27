Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Scientific Games by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $58,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.