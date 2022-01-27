Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $765.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.16.

ServiceNow stock traded up $65.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $549.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,212. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 507.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $0. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

