Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

NYSE:BOH opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

