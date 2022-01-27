Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Frontline Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Frontline in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.17. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

