Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:OBIIF opened at $184.00 on Thursday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $182.25 and a 1 year high of $191.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.86.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

