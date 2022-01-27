JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.67

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 10526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $198,638,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after buying an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

