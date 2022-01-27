Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Down 0.4%

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 610 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 615 ($8.30). 412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 617.50 ($8.33).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 611.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 600.72. The firm has a market cap of £188.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

