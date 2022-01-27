JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 529,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

