JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.80

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.80 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.56). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 546,075 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.80.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

