JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $419.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JOANN by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 338,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

