JOE (JOE) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, JOE has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002789 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $164.17 million and approximately $28.56 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.31 or 0.06709303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,719.82 or 0.99973069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053611 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 160,282,242 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

