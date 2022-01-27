John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.51

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and traded as low as $44.12. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 61,568 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1,579.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

