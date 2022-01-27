John Menzies’ (MNZS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MNZS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.08) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.08) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MNZS opened at GBX 306 ($4.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 299.20. The company has a market capitalization of £281.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.87. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 194 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

